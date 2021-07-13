ELIZABETH, Ill. — A Jo Daviess County woman recently was found not guilty of four animal cruelty charges, though a judge found her guilty of three lesser charges.
Amy E. Dehn, 52, of Elizabeth, was charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
During her recent bench trial, she was found not guilty of all four of those charges, though she was found guilty of three counts of animal owner duties violations, which are misdemeanor charges.
Her sentencing hearing is set for Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Authorities had said that Dehn kept 11 horses in “inhumane conditions,” leading to the deaths of three of them.
Court documents state that Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies were alerted to the horses in November 2019.
“There was no evidence of a sufficient quantity of good-quality, wholesome food or water, which caused eight horses to become malnourished,” the documents state.
The horses were kept in an enclosure “of deep mud” that had no bedding or shelter.
“One of the horses was entrapped in a fence for what appeared to be a lengthy time,” documents state. “Deputies spent over an hour trying to free the horse, and the horse was not able to stand after being freed.”
Authorities reported finding three dead horses in the enclosure and that malnourishment caused the horses’ deaths.