PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – University of Wisconsin-Platteville will receive a pair of federal Student Support Services grants, totaling more than $3.4 million, during the next five years.
The grants will support the university’s TRIO program, according to a press release.
The program offers academic advising, assistance with accessing campus resources, help with understanding a financial aid package, mentoring, tutoring and opportunities to participate in social and cultural activities to qualifying students, according to the release.
The program serves students who are first generation, income eligible, or have a documented disability.