People interested in purchasing light memorials for Hillcrest Family Services Reflections in the Park display at Louis Murphy Park in Dubuque should contact Darlene Bolsinger at darlene.bolsinger@hillcrest-fs.org or 563-599-4068. A story Tuesday on Page 6C included an incorrect phone number for Bolsinger. The Telegraph Herald regrets the error.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT