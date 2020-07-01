At a time when Dubuque is still battling COVID-19, a national study provided some encouragement about how the city will fare after the pandemic.
Dubuque finished 16th in a ranking of the “best American cities to live in after the pandemic.” The comprehensive study was conducted by Business Insider, which compiled data on multiple topics to form its list.
Pre-coronavirus unemployment, housing affordability, commute times, population density and ability to work from home all factored into the ranking system. The top 30 cities were highlighted, with Springfield, Ill.; Jefferson City, Mo.; and Fargo, N.D., taking the top three spots.
Dubuque Assistant City Manager Teri Goodmann was pleased — but not surprised — that the rankings cast Dubuque in a favorable light.
“I think we enjoy a beautiful quality of life here,” Goodmann said. “We have incredible natural beauty with our parks and the Mississippi River. We have so many great amenities, not to mention an outstanding educational system from preschool all the way through college.”
EXODUS APPROACHING?
Dubuque’s appeal to newcomers could be particularly important in the years to come.
Within its report, Business Insider cited a recent Harris Poll that found nearly one-third of Americans are considering moving to less densely populated communities. This new mindset has been influenced in part by the recent emphasis on social distancing and the dangers posed by large groups and close contact with others.
Goodmann noted that families living in large, urban areas long have faced stressors such as long commutes and difficulty accessing child care. The emergence of COVID-19 has provided yet another reason for big-city dwellers to consider smaller alternatives.
Against this backdrop, the positive attention from the new ranking certainly doesn’t hurt.
“If this is a time when people are looking around and considering moving, it is great to be on a list like this,” Goodmann said.
Dubuque was one of five Iowa cities to make the list, while there were four from Wisconsin and five from Illinois.
Loren Rice, an associate professor of accounting and business at Clarke University, believes the affordability of Midwest living is a prime reason why relocating here could be appealing.
The East Central Iowa Association of Realtors reports that the median sale price of a home in the Dubuque area was around $185,000 through May of this year.
“Property values in the Midwest are not necessarily cheap, but they are certainly cheaper than if you go to the coasts,” said Rice. “That is going to be an attraction that pulls people to Midwest towns.”
POISED FOR IMPROVEMENT?
The transition from large urban areas to smaller communities might already be coming to fruition.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said he recently fielded calls from people considering a move to Dubuque, including one from Detroit, Mich., and another from Portland, Ore.
Such inquiries have come from a wide range of individuals, including retirees and unemployed workers.
In the latter category, many prefer to choose the right community before landing a job, rather than allowing their next occupation to dictate where they move.
“They are interested in what opportunities are available and what Dubuque has to offer,” he said. “People today are choosing to relocate without nailing down a job first.”
Dickinson relishes the opportunity to sell the Dubuque community to possible newcomers.
In addition to laying out the employment opportunities, he speaks about the affordability, safety, cultural amenities and strong leadership that define the community.
He also can tout the community’s ability to support workers that prefer to conduct their business from home, which is one of the areas explored in the Business Insider analysis. Recent initiatives to expand broadband capacity and grow the number of internet providers have paid off big time in 2020, as many employees suddenly shifted to a remote-working arrangement.
The economic upheaval caused by COVID-19 pushed the Dubuque County unemployment rate above 12% in May. However, its jobless rate was just over 3% prior to the novel coronavirus.
Dickinson expressed confidence that Dubuque eventually will return to form.
“It isn’t like flipping a switch, but I do believe we will climb out of this,” he said.
Goodmann doesn’t anticipate a mass exodus from large metro areas, nor does she forecast an exponential increase to the population in Dubuque. But the prospect of a measured, steady increase in population is one that appeals to local leaders.
“Communities either grow or die,” she said. “Given those options, I welcome growth.”