After about 10 years of tracking, City of Dubuque officials soon will stop assessing whether arrestees receive federal housing vouchers through the city.
The data collected from Dec. 1, 2009, to Aug. 1, 2019, shows that Dubuque residents in the federal Housing Choice Voucher program, often referred to as Section 8, collectively were arrested at a higher rate than city residents who were not in the program.
People participating in the program made up about 3.1% of the city’s population during the study period, based on city and census data. Program participants accounted for 3.6% of the about 48,500 arrests made in the city during that time.
In contrast, the other 96.9% of Dubuque’s permanent population accounted for 63.9% of arrests in that time period.
The remainder of arrestees lived outside of the city, had no permanent addresses or were housed at the state correctional facility on Elm Street.
People with permanent addresses outside of the city of Dubuque accounted for about one in four arrests in those 10 years. If they are removed from the arrestee pool, Dubuque residents receiving federal housing vouchers accounted for 4.7% of arrests made in the city, compared to 85.2% for permanent Dubuque residents not enrolled in the program.
City officials have decided to stop tracking that data, in part because the figures have remained fairly consistent over the past decade and because of the time required to compile it. Also, city officials feel the results to date largely disprove negative perceptions about people involved in Section 8.
“Once in a great while, somebody will trash an apartment,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen. “Once in a greater while, that will be a Section 8 apartment. Then, people try to brand the entire Section 8 as a problem. It’s time to brand it for what it is: a very positive program.”
They also contend that the first set of figures — that the 3.1% of residents account for 3.6% of arrests — is a truer assessment of the situation.
Even though all the arrests were not of city residents, officials feel that the impacts of the activity that led to the arrests falls on city residents.
“One hundred percent of those arrests are people in our community being victimized,” said Van Milligen. “We’re saying which percentage of them have been victimized by that population. Am I being victimized more by that population? No.”
City Attorney Crenna Brumwell also said considering all arrests — rather than discounting the arrests of those living outside of the city — also provides a full picture of the work that the Police Department has to do.
DATA COLLECTION
The federal Housing Choice Voucher program provides rental assistance to low-income residents, including veterans, seniors and people with disabilities.
As of July, there were 786 households, with a total of 1,764 residents, in the program in Dubuque. The number of residents in the program has ranged from about 1,560 in July 2014 to 2,275 in January 2010.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is upwards of 50% of recipients are elderly, disabled or both,” said Police Chief Mark Dalsing. “It is not what a lot of people dream it to be.”
The city started assessing whether arrestees were in the housing voucher program in late 2009 as some in the community were debating whether program participants were committing more crimes than those not in the program.
“The original study began before I became chief,” Dalsing said. “At the time there was a debate over what correlation there was. There was some erroneous info going around the city.”
Ever since, a Dubuque Police Department corporal specifically assigned to work with the Housing and Community Development Department has, usually on a weekly basis, reviewed the addresses of arrestees to determine if they corresponded with households in the program. The process typically takes an hour or two per week.
INVESTIGATIONS
The seemingly straightforward process can be more complicated than one might suspect.
For 1.5% of the arrests during the 10-year period, the arrestee provided an address that corresponded with a Section 8 household, but that person was not listed as a program participant.
That prompts further investigation by the corporal, who has to work to determine if that person lived at that address.
“We do have to go back and investigate those because you’re not allowed to have unauthorized people in a Section 8 unit,” said Van Milligen. “That’s a federal guideline. We find out (that) no, they’re not living there. We don’t go back and clean that up.”
In city reports provided to the Telegraph Herald, those are classified as “unauthorized Section 8 arrests,” but that really is a misnomer, according to city officials.
Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said it is very rare that staff determines that the arrestee in those “unauthorized” situations actually provided a truthful address.
“When we go back and check, it is less than 1% of the time we find the person was living there and have to make a change to the voucher,” she said.
Van Milligen said arrestees provide addresses for any number of reasons.
“When they say we live at this number Lacy Court, and that’s a Section 8 address, and we check and we know they’re not on the lease, we don’t know if they really live there or not,” he said. “They might know the person. They might have been at a party there one night. They might have made the address up because they don’t want to tell you where they live. That’s why we don’t give any credence to that.”
Nearly 5% of the arrestees during the decade span were classified as not having a permanent address, but that figure could be higher, given that most of the “unauthorized Section 8” arrestees provided false addresses.
THE DATA
In the 10-year span, the Dubuque Police Department recorded 48,537 arrests, with Section 8 participants accounting for 1,725 of them — or 3.6%
But all of the tracking done by the city is based on arrests, rather than arrestees. Police do not have figures on how many different people have been arrested over that decade.
Given that, it is unclear how many repeat offenders are included — and how those people might be impacting the totals for subgroups such as housing voucher recipients or people with no permanent address.
The data also does not include whether convictions came from arrests — only the initial arrest and the criminal acts alleged at that time. It also doesn’t account for increased police patrols in some areas of the city.
Still, the data sheds some light on the types of crimes for which people are arrested.
In the more than 48,500 arrests logged, there was 81,526 criminal acts alleged.
The five most common were:
- Failure to appear in court, which accounted for 22% of all arrests
- Public intoxication, 9%
- Operating while intoxicated, 5.6%
- Controlled substance violations, 5.4%
- Probation violation, 4.9%
The sixth- through 10th-most-common charges were possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct, domestic assault and fifth-degree theft.
Those trends are mostly reflected among Section 8 participants, where the five most common charges were disorderly conduct, public intoxication, fifth-degree theft, interference with official acts and controlled substance violations.