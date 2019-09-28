EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — For the past five months, every day has been a challenge for Patti Clancy, of East Dubuque.
The 65-year-old grandmother’s life was upended in April when her daughter was fatally shot on one of the city’s busiest streets.
“It’s life-changing for all of us,” Patti Clancy said of her, her husband, Mike, and other family members who have cared for her daughter’s four children since.
Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of Dubuque, died of her injuries after being shot in the early morning hours of April 21 on Sinsinawa Avenue.
Messages left with Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner and the county state’s attorney’s office seeking comment were not returned Friday afternoon.
No suspects or arrests have been announced, though Patti Clancy said officials have told her that the shooter has been identified and that an arrest warrant has been issued.
“Just knowing that this guy is still out there is an issue,” she said, adding that “we need people to come forward and call police” with any information about the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 815-777-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117.
While members of Miller’s family await an arrest, they continue to take care of the children — ages 9 to 19 — she left behind.
A fundraising benefit scheduled for today aims to assist in the effort. Proceeds from the event at The Other Side — which will include food, a raffle, auction and bake sale — will help pay legal fees incurred by family members as they work to gain guardianship of Miller’s children, as well as cover the children’s medical and living expenses.
Jennifer Miller’s oldest, Taylor, 19, has special needs, and the other children struggle with learning disabilities and behavioral issues, Patti Clancy said.
“It’s been traumatic for the kids,” she said. “Jennifer was a struggling single mother trying very hard to provide for her four kids and herself. She had a heart of gold who helped other struggling kids — took in foster kids over the years to help them get started in life. She would take anyone in who needed help.”
Keeping the family together as Miller wanted has proven difficult, Clancy said.
Taylor lives with Clancy’s sister, and 16-year-old Rhyleaigha now lives with her father.
The Clancy household of two grew to four with the addition of 9-year-old Cameron and 12-year-old Avery.
“I struggle with age-related problems,” Patti said. “It’s hard to keep up with young boys at my age and my husband’s age.”
And then there is the process of trying to help the children process the trauma of the loss of their mother, all while trying to cope with their own sorrow and grief, Mike and Patti Clancy said.
“They were so close to their mom. They were inseparable,” Mike said of Miller and her children. “That’s the hardest thing for them to get through is that bond that they had with their mother. We don’t mention the investigation around them. We just try to keep them busy with sports and activities and keeping them on task with schoolwork.”
But strong family bonds and community support are helping them all mend — allowing, at times, the grief and anger to subside and be replaced by happy and fond memories of Miller, according to Mike Clancy.
“The support from the community is huge,” he said. “... This benefit, even though their mom’s gone, it lets (Miller’s children) know they’re thought of and there are people in the community who are willing to step and support them through their grief.”