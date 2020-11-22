County COVID team preps for ‘field hospital’
The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team has begun preliminary discussions with local health care providers to plan a “field hospital” to hold overflow, should the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations overwhelm local facilities.
As of Monday afternoon — the most recent data from the Iowa Department of Public Health — 56 Dubuque County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19. But, Dubuque County hospitals often serve the entire tri-state region. At the same time, 32 Jones County residents, 17 Clayton County residents, 13 Jackson County residents and 12 Delaware County residents were hospitalized for COVID-19.
Area hospitals say that the surge in hospitalizations has not yet overwhelmed their systems — in either physical capacity or staff capabilities.
“While the number of patients being hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased dramatically in the past three weeks, straining our resources, we are still a ways away from reaching our full surge capacity,” wrote Kay Takes, president of MercyOne in eastern Iowa, on Tuesday. “The biggest challenge has been and will continue to be with staffing.”
Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert reported Monday that hospitalizations had reached the point that she and other members of the incident command team had begun meeting with hospital leaders to plan for the worst-case scenario.
Gov. Reynolds issues mask mandateIowans will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces when they cannot socially distance, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday night. The mask requirement was among several new COVID-19 mitigation strategies that Reynolds announced during a live address to Iowans as case counts and hospitalizations have skyrocketed across the state in recent weeks.
“I’m grateful that our children and healthy Iowans have largely been unaffected, but I’m afraid that these mild cases have created a mindset where Iowans have become complacent, where we’ve lost sight of why it was so important to flatten the curve,” she said during a brief address after which she did not take questions.
The governor had long opposed such a mask mandate and had argued that local municipalities did not have the standing to institute their own, though some did, including the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County.
7 Hills owner bucks mask mandate
After his business received its third citation for violating the city’s mask mandate, a Dubuque brewery owner declared that he is standing up against “tyranny” and indicated that the establishment will continue its noncompliance.
Police Chief Mark Dalsing on Monday confirmed that 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St., was issued a municipal citation with a $750 fine, plus $85 in court costs last weekend. Specifically, the business was cited for failure to post face-covering requirements and for not requiring employees to wear face coverings as mandated by the city to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
After learning of the latest citation, 7 Hills owner Keith Gutierrez took to social media to accuse the City Council of abusing its power and declare that the issue would end in a court of law.
Gutierrez told the Telegraph Herald on Monday that 7 Hills will appeal its citations because he believes the city’s actions are “unconstitutional,” and he expects the issue to eventually make its way to the Iowa Supreme Court. He also said he will continue to let employees make their own decisions about wearing masks, noting that about 30% choose to do so and the rest do not.
“I am not anti-mask. I am not pro-mask,” Gutierrez said. “I am pro-freedom- of-choice.”
Dubuque schools To move to remote learning for week
after Thanksgiving
Dubuque Community Schools students will attend classes remotely for one week following Thanksgiving break, district officials announced Thursday.
School leaders are making the switch as a precaution, anticipating that there will be a spike in COVID-19 cases when students and staff return from break, Superintendent Stan Rheingans said. The plan is contingent on state approval.
“We know that over Thanksgiving, our staff, our students will have a greater exposure,” he said. “So, I think it’s logical to say then we might see a spike in our students and staff who have (COVID-19) as well. So we want to keep those folks out of our buildings until that spike has passed.”
Students in the district will attend classes virtually from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 and return to hybrid learning on Dec. 7, Rheingans wrote in a letter to families.
Area manufacturer to expandPEOSTA, Iowa — A Peosta manufacturer is investing about $2 million in an expansion that will allow the company to grow both its footprint and its workforce.
ProPulse recently broke ground on a 20,000-square-foot addition to its facility on Kapp Drive. President Jeff Theis said the project should be completed in the first quarter of 2021.
The additional space will allow ProPulse to hire 10 to 20 more employees in the next 18 months.
ProPulse specializes in the manufacturing of high-pressure hoses that are used in pressure washers, agricultural machinery and a variety of other products. While 2020 ushered in massive economic changes, some of them worked to the company’s advantage. “One of the phenomena in 2020 we didn’t expect was growth in the consumer products sector of our business,” Theis said. “(The CARES Act) put disposable income in a lot of consumers’ pockets, and they had a tendency to spend that on a lot of consumer goods. We were able to participate in that in 2020.”
Fire damages bowling alley
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A fire struck a Platteville bowling alley Saturday, Nov. 14, while bowlers were occupying half of the facility’s 24 lanes.
“We actually had the glow bowling going on, so we had fog machines going — we didn’t really see (smoke),” said Joe Haack, owner of Pioneer Lanes Bar, Grill & Banquet Center.
The Platteville Fire Department received the call at 10:45 p.m. for a fire that began in the bowling alley’s attic. The blaze resulted in smoke and water damage to about half of the building. There were no injuries.“There were 15 or so people there, but the fire being above the ceiling allowed all of the people to get out,” said Fire Chief Ryan Simmons.
He said the fire damage was limited to the building’s attic and roof.