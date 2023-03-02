The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Deangelo A. Montgomery, 37, of Chicago, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Kerper Boulevard on a charge of second-degree burglary.
  • Brion Hosch, 53, of Maquoketa, Iowa, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft.
  • A total of $1,000 worth of criminal damage to a window was reported at about 10:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West 15th Street.
  • MidWestOne Bank, 4730 Asbury Road, reported a forgery case resulting in the loss of $24,279 between Feb. 18 and Tuesday.