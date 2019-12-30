SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Operation: New View Board Executive Committee, 6 p.m., 1473 Central Ave., second floor, ONV Conference Room
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Tuesday
Noon Year’s Eve Party, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, 35 N. Booth St. The family can ring in the New Year at noon. There will be face painting, cookie and mask decorating, an obstacle course, a dance party, a Dubuque Senior High School cheerleading demonstration and a balloon drop.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Garrett Hillary, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th Street, lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Boogie Monster, 9 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.
Derty Rice, 9 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Dueling Pianos, 8, p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
Everett Dean and The Jersey Girls, 7 p.m., Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Furious George, 8 p.m., Q Casino & Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Jake Bender, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Ron Lubbers, 8 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Ron Tegeler Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ, Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
Taking Back Emo, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
LEARNING
Tuesday
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
AA Galena Group, 10 a.m., Episcopal Parish House, 309 Hill St., Galena, Ill.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center,
1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG, 7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dyersville (Iowa), 1111 Third St. SW.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Cocoa Slime, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home. Registration required. For first graders (with a parent) through fifth graders.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.
Winter DIY: Advanced Snowflakes, 11:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn the fine art of making snowflakes so fancy, you can’t use scissors. For sixth graders and older, adults included.
Winter DIY: Advanced Snowflakes, 1:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Learn the fine art of making snowflakes so fancy, you can’t use scissors. For sixth graders and older, adults included.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tuesday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.