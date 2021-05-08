Litter has long had a presence in Dubuque, but during the COVID-19 pandemic a new kind of trash has been added to the mix: personal protective equipment.
It is a new area of research, but worldwide survey data indicates that PPE — which includes face masks, face shields, gloves and sanitary wipes, generally manufactured using plastics — is working its way into the environment.
“We did see a huge uptick in pollution, whether it be PPE or to-go containers that a lot of restaurants and bars were relying on to remain open and to support their families,” said Jared McGovern, curator of conservation programs at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.
The Ocean Conservancy, a Washington, D.C.–based environmental nonprofit, sponsors annual cleanup events worldwide. In a 2021 survey, the organization found that 94% of volunteers observed PPE during a cleanup the prior year, with face masks being the most common item.
Researchers at the Centre for Environmental and Marine Studies at the University of Aviero in Portugal estimated in July that worldwide, people used about 129 billion face masks and 65 billion gloves every month.
John Kivikoski, an avid birder who treks the tri-state area, said he has noticed the presence of PPE and an increase in takeout food containers alongside the road.
“I will find a lot of masks and gloves,” he said, especially where the wind has blown them against fence lines in parking lots.
Wildlife is known to consume plastics or become entangled. Refuse begins to break down into micro-size particles that find their way into waterways and the food chain. Researchers have found that some of the additives microplastics leach are toxic to humans.
The use of plastics also increased throughout the pandemic as grocery stores ceased to accept reusable tote bags.
Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation, said the park system has experienced a general increase in trash volume since the start of the pandemic, as more people sought outdoor recreational opportunities that carried less risk for spreading the coronavirus.
County staff used to empty bins twice per week, but now they do so nearly every day, he said, which includes masks along with plastic bottles and beer cans.
On a recent trash cleanup, McGovern found several masks in the North Fork of Catfish Creek.
He urged people to obtain reusable masks and avoid single-use plastic. It’s as simple as turning down plastic straws when offered, McGovern said.
“A lot of things that are wrong in the environment — water pollution, nutrient pollution, climate change … those are extremely abstract,” McGovern said. “But you walk down to a river and see litter — that’s easy to understand. That is a very visual (and) it’s a little disheartening, but you shouldn’t leave that experience disheartened. You should leave empowered. You can help to solve that problem.”