A Dubuque nonprofit launched in October uses communicating impacts of harm to reverse trouble with teens as soon as issues arise.
Say you’re the parent of a student in high school. Say he or she gets into a fight with another student in the cafeteria. Blows were traded between just those two.
According to Jim Jelinske, the two combatants would not be the only people impacted. They were in a cafeteria full of people — likely students, faculty and staff alike. Their violence reverberates.
Restorative Strategies, the nonprofit Jelinske now directs, brings all parties impacted by a harmful event together with youths who were their primary actors in “circles.”
“Our goal is to take them through a process to heal the harm that they’ve committed with the victims they harmed,” he said. “It’s a program of engagement. We work with their families. We work with any representative who has seen or been involved with that event in that child’s life.”
Jelinske said he and his volunteer facilitators ask the youths three questions: “What happened? Who was affected? How are you going to make this right?”
The ensuing discussions serve to heal the harm both with the youths in question and the others who were impacted.
“Everybody has a voice along the circle,” he said. “It might be a bystander who was really scared in the hallway, thinking they would become involved. It might be a cafeteria worker who was just there to do their job.”
Juvenile court officials refer youths deemed a good fit to the program. Then, Jelinske reaches out to their parents.
“The youth and the parents of the youth have to agree to the program,” he said. “We find that if that’s not agreed to, it won’t work. But they see, ‘If I go through it successfully, that crime will be wiped off my record.’”
Jelinske said seven youths have made it through the program in just over two months since it was launched.
“A lot of people see restorative strategies as soft on crime, but I don’t think it is,” he said. “At the end of the circle, the circle comes up with an ‘agreement’ for the youth, which would be the consequence.”
Currently, Restorative Strategies is being incubated under the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
“Part of what we’re doing is getting their feet under them,” said Paul Duster, the foundation’s director of community initiatives. “We can help them with grant writing. We have one state fund for seed money. But otherwise it’s funded through private donations.”
Duster lauded the organization and its goals.
“As we look at it, this one fits right under our three pillars — academic achievement, equity inclusion and economic opportunity,” he said. “Think of a kid who had a run-in at school — they got in a fight or damaged property. That ding on their record can affect them getting into school, getting a job.”