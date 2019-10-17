A Dubuque man said he needed to go to the hospital while he was being booked into jail less than two hours before his death in law enforcement custody, according to newly obtained video footage. Alex E. Billmeyer, 29, can be heard telling Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies, “I need to go to the hospital,” while he is facing a wall and is being patted down as he is being brought into the Dubuque County Jail on May 26. However, from the footage, it is difficult to determine what he said immediately before and after that statement and he seems to respond, “Yeah,” when a deputy immediately asks, “Do you want to go lay down for a while?” Billmeyer later was found unresponsive in his cell. An autopsy concluded his death was accidental, caused by “methamphetamine intoxication.” The Telegraph Herald recently obtained Dubuque Police Department and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department investigative files, jail logs, 911 recordings and body camera footage related to Billmeyer’s arrest and death on that day. Family and some community members have protested over the series of incidents, arguing authorities were negligent and failed to provide proper medical care. Sheriff Joe Kennedy told the TH that he had not seen the body cam footage from Dubuque police officers of Billmeyer telling deputies that he needed to go to the hospital. Thus, Kennedy said, he could not comment. Deputies do not currently wear body cameras. The department recently purchased some, but they have not been delivered yet. “We believe we did follow policy in the matter, and until the investigation is complete, we can’t get further into the details of it,” Kennedy told the Telegraph Herald.
‘You can tell he’s on something’
Police were called at about 2:15 p.m. May 26 to the 2400 block of Central Avenue, where Billmeyer got into a fight with his brother, Steve Pline, 39, of 2453 Broadway St., Apt. 4, after Billmeyer tried to abscond with Pline’s son, according to police interviews. Billmeyer ran off, and shortly thereafter, officers were called to the 2300 block of Jackson Street. Billmeyer had kicked in the back door of a residence and then ran across the street when confronted by the home’s owner into an occupied, unlocked apartment, documents state. Karen L. Rinker, 57, told officers that she was in the bathroom of her apartment when Billmeyer burst in, claiming he was being shot at and ducking behind doors and walls “trying to find, like, a hiding spot.” Billmeyer was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and trespassing, as well as a warrant charging escape from a state correctional facility in Dubuque. “You can tell he’s on something. ... He’s all paranoid,” one officer said after a handcuffed Billmeyer leaned up against a police vehicle and crouched as if trying to shield himself from something or someone. Police and court records show that Billmeyer was known to use drugs. Billmeyer told police that he was on meth and that he used at his brother’s apartment, according to camera footage.
‘Tweaking hard’
A review of a total of nearly two and a half hours of body camera footage showed that Billmeyer was alert and responded to officers’ and deputies’ questions, but he was agitated and sweaty and kept looking around for someone he thought was trying to kill him. Inside the sally port at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, an officer tells another officer that Billmeyer is “tweaking hard.” Body camera footage shows Billmeyer hunched over, shaking and holding his head between his knees while handcuffed and sitting on a bench waiting to be booked into the jail as officers filled out paperwork nearby. “I’m (expletive) whacked out of my mind and (expletive),” Billmeyer said while shackled to the bench. Billmeyer also told jail deputies that he recently injected meth prior to his arrest, “and I used too much this time,” according to jail incident reports. During the booking process, Billmeyer “attempted to shut the booking room door and hide from someone he thought was in the hallway trying to kill him,” according to jail reports. He also became combative and would not cooperate with a department-required medical screening — consisting of a question-and-answer interview of an inmate’s medical history, a visual examination for signs of disease or injuries and a breath alcohol test, if appropriate — according to Kennedy and jail officials. As a result, deputies made the decision to take Billmeyer to the “west drunk tank.” “If they’re combative with us, the last thing we want to do is take them to a hospital where they’re combative (with hospital staff),” Kennedy said. “It’s just not worth putting other people at risk because of the intoxicated person’s behavior.” The sheriff’s department’s policy states no person should be detained while in need of immediate medical attention and “no person shall be accepted ... without first having been treated by a physician if appearing” to be “hallucinating” or “seriously impaired by alcohol, a controlled substance and/or a drug other than a controlled substance.” Department policy also states that if a medical screening determines a person is in need of extra observation, that person should be checked on every 15 minutes until his or her condition improves, as opposed to the standard half-hour interval.
In jail
Billmeyer was booked into the jail at about 3:45 p.m. and was placed in a holding cell alone in the facility’s older portion, which lacks video cameras, according to Kennedy. “We can’t put cameras in the booking areas because we do strip searches in those rooms. The holding cells do not have cameras because there are no barriers for toilets and we are not allowed to video record bathroom activities,” he said. Jail logs and investigative reports state that jail staff checked on Billmeyer every 30 minutes. Deputies observed Billmeyer talking to himself, and he had vomited on himself and smeared it on the walls as he crawled around on his hands and knees, according to jail reports. At 4:54 p.m., a deputy observed Billmeyer sitting upright in a corner of his cell. He appeared to be breathing. At 5:10 p.m., a deputy noted that “Billmeyer had not been kicking or pounding on the door in a few minutes.” He looked through the cell’s window and saw Billmeyer sitting in a corner with his arms at his side and his head slumped forward. His skin was pale, and he did not respond to his name being called, jail reports state. Another deputy noted in a report that as he performed CPR, he could hear gurgling as if Billmeyer might have asphyxiated on his vomit. Jail staff called for an ambulance along with the opioid-overdose-reversing drug Narcan and an automated heart defibrillator. Paramedics from the nearby Dubuque Fire Department headquarters arrived at 5:14 p.m. They took over CPR and administered saline flushes and epinephrine in an attempt to revive Billmeyer. He was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center at about 5:35 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
Adequate care?
Billmeyer’s mother, Carmen Billmeyer, and other family members continue to protest his death, saying he did not receive proper medical care while he was in custody. Carmen Billmeyer said Wednesday that she is in the process of hiring a lawyer and intends to file a lawsuit. “Everybody knew it that was standing there that day ... that he needed help, and they ignored it,” she said. However, last month Carmen Billmeyer told the TH that she and her daughter requested medical help for her son from officers at the scene, who refused to call for it. A review of body camera footage from officers at the scene capture no such requests. Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing said such situations place authorities in a challenging situation. While Billmeyer clearly appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, he was alert and responding to officers and did not seem to exhibit any signs of being in immediate need of medical attention, Dalsing said. “It’s a challenging thing,” the chief said. “How long has it been since they did the drugs and how well are they handling it? And when you have someone who is an addict or an alcoholic or someone who is a regular user, they can mask it pretty good. So it’s a challenge. ... From what I’ve seen in the videos, there was nothing outstanding, other than he was high.” Dalsing added that had officers taken Billmeyer to the emergency room, staff would have been “limited in what they can do.” “There’s some medication they can use to help bring them down, but otherwise, it’s keep fluids in them and keep them monitored,” he said. “Basically, just try to sober them up. And that goes across the gamut, from alcohol to heavy drugs.” If there had been an intentional act of self-harm, “then it increases what you can do because state code allows for emergency” hospitalization, Dalsing said. “It’s a tricky situation. There’s a minimum of two other victims that day,” the chief said, referencing the two residences that Billmeyer entered. “We have to try to look out for their best interests, too. And we responded to their calls for service. ... Alex took some drugs, and we have to try to do what’s best for him and for the rest of the community.”
