A technology company proposes to acquire the Dubuque-headquartered Flexsteel Industries with plans to take the company's furniture sales "digital first."
CSC Generation Holdings Inc. today released a letter to Flexsteel's Board of Directors outlining CSC's proposal for the acquisition. In the letter, CSC Founder, Chairman and CEO Justin Yoshimura wrote that his company is a "meaningful shareholder" of Flexsteel that submitted a previous proposal to take over ownership of Flexsteel.
"We are disappointed that the Board of Directors of (Flexsteel) has failed to respond to our recent acquisition proposal," Yoshimura wrote. "We continue to firmly believe that the company’s performance would be optimized under private ownership and are accordingly pleased to present a new proposal to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Flexsteel not already owned by CSC at a price equal to $20.80 per share in cash."
The letter indicates that CSC could fully fund the acquisition with cash on hand and through the company's existing lenders.
In the letter, Yoshimura characterizes CSC as a company that acquires "overlooked store and catalogue-based companies" and "transforms" them into "digital first" brands. Since 2016, the company has acquired brands such as upscale kitchen and home décor chains Sur La Table and One Kings Lane.
"Based on our experience and today's post-pandemic environment, we believe transformation is needed at Flexsteel and that a successful outcome can only be executed as a private business with the additional resources of a digitally native owner like CSC," the letter states.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(1) comment
Good. Then maybe we can finally quit hearing about them. Eff off, grifters.
