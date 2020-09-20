The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Aaron M. Polk, 30, of 526 E. 22nd St., Apt. 1, was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Saturday at 1401 Central Ave. on charges of third or subsequent possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts, as well as warrants charging assault with injury and escape from custody. Court documents state that he failed to return to the Dubuque Residential Facility on July 17.
- Steven A. Croft, 26, was arrested at 6 p.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging escape from custody. Court documents state that he failed to return to the Dubuque Residential Facility on Monday.
- Cody R. Stuter, 34, of 1296 Prairie St., was arrested at 7:16 p.m. Friday at his residence on a charge of second-degree burglary.
- Cody G. Yarolem, 34, of 2050 Rockdale Road, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Thursday at 10566 Lake Eleanor Road on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Larry A. Earley, 53, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque County Courthouse on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
- Keith A. Hall, 49, of 4618 Cardinal Drive, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Alta Vista Street and Loras Boulevard on a charge of possession of cocaine and warrants charging delivery of cocaine and possession of cocaine.
- Blake W. Heiar, 27, of 1617½ Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Thursday at the Kerper Boulevard exit on charges of possession of THC wax, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful possession of prescription medications.
- Jeffrey D. Cremer, 50, of 830 S. Grandview Ave., reported the theft of an ice cream machine and window, totaling $2,200, between 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday at 800 Rhomberg Ave.
- Mark A. Katchka, 62, of 1168 Center Place, reported the theft of $825 worth of prescription drugs and cash between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Thursday at his
- residence.