Dubuque eighth-graders this week turned their focus to a resource found in abundance across Iowa: corn.
Thomas Jefferson Middle School students on Friday learned about the many products that can be made using corn and the benefits of the renewable resource. The students then made their own biodegradable plastic using cornstarch and corn oil.
“I didn’t know you could make plastic out of corn,” said eighth-grader Maggie Tharp as she examined the bright red piece of plastic she made. “... It’s renewable, and it decomposes. It’s better for the environment.”
Both George Washington and Eleanor Roosevelt Middle schools also participated in the same activities this week, said Angie Breitbach, educational support leader for secondary math and science for Dubuque Community Schools.
“It ties into where we live,” she said of the program. “A lot of our students have never experienced living on a farm, but they all use corn.”
The first stop for Jefferson students on Friday was the Iowa Corn Mobile Education Trailer, which is run by Iowa Corn Growers Association and Iowa Corn Promotion Board.
Mike Finarty, an educator who works in the trailer, taught students about the benefits of using a renewable resource such as corn instead of relying heavily on fossil fuels.
“We need renewable energy in the future,” he said. “Fossil fuels are expensive, and that’s not going away.”
Finarty showed the students a video about how fossil fuels pollute the air more than ethanol, which is made from corn.
Pictures on the ceiling of the trailer illustrated different products made in part by corn, such as foods, toothpaste and packing peanuts. Finarty showed students a cup made from corn-based products before they headed into the school to make their own pieces of biodegradable plastic.
“We learned the advantages and disadvantages of making things with corn,” eighth-grader Chloe Haskell said. “It’s better for the environment, but that plastic cup made out of corn won’t last as long.”
The plastic-making activity was led by Leah Imoehl, the kindergarten through 12th-grade education coordinator with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for Dubuque County.
Imoehl said the same group of students did activities last year centered on the impacts of plastic on the world. The corn activities this year took that lesson one step further by showing a potential solution.
She said it is important that young students learn about renewable resources, as resources such as fossil fuels eventually will run out.
“They are the future,” she said. “And we want to teach them, ‘It’s not going to impact just you. It’s going to impact your children and your grandchildren.’ It’s a problem that needs a solution.”