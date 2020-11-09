Dubuque Community School Board members tonight are expected to set a public hearing to consider calendars for the next two school years.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road.
District officials recently released proposed calendars for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. They are accepting feedback online through Nov. 30, and the board is expected to vote on the calendars at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Also included on the agenda are consideration of a piano donation to Eisenhower Elementary School and final acceptance of the Irving Elementary School storm water management project.