Police said a man was paid to let someone else use more than $5,000 of his food stamp benefits in Dubuque and southwestern Wisconsin.

Kriss J. Hill, 55, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East 18th Street and Central Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant charging second-degree fraudulent practice.