Police said a man was paid to let someone else use more than $5,000 of his food stamp benefits in Dubuque and southwestern Wisconsin.
Kriss J. Hill, 55, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East 18th Street and Central Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant charging second-degree fraudulent practice.
Court documents state that police were told on Oct. 12 that Hill gave his state food stamp card for Lynn F. Schmitz, 56, of 600 National St., in exchange for a payment of 50 cents for $1 of benefits used. Officers found text messages between the two regarding this agreement.
A report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals showed that $5,384 in benefits were used via Hill’s card. The card was used 120 times from March 2020 to December 2021 in Dubuque stores and at a convenience store in Kieler, Wis.
Surveillance camera footage from 15 of the purchases showed Schmitz using the card, documents state. Camera footage also showed four purchases made by a man who is now deceased and one purchase made by another person.
Hill was interviewed by police and said he gave Schmitz his benefits card in 2018 in exchange for payments, documents state. Hill also reported that he had not allowed anyone else to use the card.
Schmitz also confirmed that he paid Hill to use the benefits card, and Schmitz allowed the now-deceased man to use the cards when funds “needed to be used up,” documents state.
Documents state that police located Hill on Sept. 8 in the area of 18th Street and Central Avenue and arrested him.
Hill had meth and drug paraphernalia on him, as well as a pill bottle that did not have his name on it containing 19 pills, documents state.
Online court records do not show charges against Schmitz in relation to this case.