DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A Mexican restaurant soon will reopen in Dyersville, about one month after its owners closed a Manchester location by the same name.
Rio Blanco will reopen in Stone Creek Plaza Shopping Center on March 31, according to owner Laura Villagrana.
She closed the restaurant at that site in October to concentrate on the Rio Blanco location in Manchester.
But Villagrana, along with her husband, Fernando Landa, and her daughter, Carla Villagrana, reversed course last month, closing the Manchester site and deciding to again focus their efforts in Dyersville.
“We are excited to be returning to Dyersville,” Villagrana said. “It’s a very welcoming community. We enjoyed our time here before, so we know what to expect. We are looking forward to focusing on one location.”
Rio Blanco will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. It will be closed on Mondays.