EPWORTH, Iowa — A presentation of a 20-year master plan for the Western Dubuque Community School District reflects the growth of the north side of the district while addressing future needs in all district facilities.
Board members heard from architects from Neuman Monson in a Monday work session following the regular board meeting. Architects stressed the plan was a fluid document and not a final design for the district.
The study was made possible by a $50,000 grant the district received from the Dubuque Racing Association in 2021 and used enrollment data and trends, along with the number of classrooms and classroom sizes to recommend future needs.
Neuman Monson officials reported the functional capacity of Western Dubuque High School is 1,004 students, with a projected enrollment of 1,028 by the 2026-27 school year. The report rated the building as “slightly short” of classrooms and said sprinkler modifications are needed to bring the building up to code. Long-range plans recommend an additional 20 classrooms be built in a two-story addition.
The study found Drexler Middle/Intermediate School had a functional capacity of 813, with a projected enrollment in the next three years of 695. But the report projected higher enrollment in the following three years. Among the issues are a shortage of classrooms, as well as crowded classrooms in several wings of the building.
Long-range recommendations include a new two-story, 20-classroom addition, including a basement for wrestling, athletic storage and mechanical, electrical and plumbing. A second phase of the project could add 12 classrooms in a two-story addition.
Another option is to find a new location for Farley Elementary, freeing up additional space on the campus for Drexler renovations.
Farley Elementary has a functional capacity of 282, with three-year projections at 276. Issues include some classrooms being used by Drexler, no air conditioning in most spaces and the gym doubling as the cafeteria. Future work could include separating the gym and cafeteria, adding air conditioning in all rooms and an additional classroom.
Epworth Elementary is short of classrooms, with art and music rooms being used as classrooms. Parking is limited and the cafeteria needs additional space, according to the report. The functional capacity is 421 and is projected to be 410 by 2026-27. Recommendations include adding four classrooms and adding cafeteria space.
Peosta Elementary, with a functional capacity of 600, is projected to have an enrollment of 440 by 2026-27. The study proposes reroofing the original part of the building and providing a parent drop-off and fire lane.
Dyersville Elementary has a functional capacity of 410, with a projected enrollment in three years of 357 and is “slightly short of classrooms.” In addition, behavior areas are needed. Plans call for six additional classrooms, with behavior instruction in a separate area, as well as returning music and art rooms, with additional space in the cafeteria.
At Cascade Elementary, issues include limited parking, a limited playground area and parts of the building need to be reroofed. The report found the gym undersized and the building has no air conditioning. Functional capacity is 440, with 2026-27 projected enrollment at 274.
Cascade Junior-Senior High School has a functional capacity of 741, with enrollment of 369 projected for 2026-27. Building issues include future asbestos abatement, needed roof replacement, sprinkler modifications, ADA issues in restrooms, water lines buried under the building, air conditioning needs in parts of the building and the industrial tech area no longer meeting the needs of students.
The study proposes to address these issues.
Superintendent Dan Butler responded to the findings of the study.
“We are just looking at our buildings. You can obviously see a couple of pinch points, Western Dubuque High School and Drexler Middle School. Those are high-priority needs simply because of all the students that are flowing through there on the north side of the district.”