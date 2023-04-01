A Dubuque-based trucking company has announced plans to purchase a Port of Dubuque office building in which it currently leases office space.
McCoy Group has entered into a purchase agreement with education company McGraw Hill to buy the office building at 501 Bell St., according to a press release. The sale is expected to close by June, though the release notes that plans are contingent on state and local incentives.
The release states that McGraw Hill still will “occupy a significant space within the building” through a lease as part of the transaction. Meanwhile, McCoy Group officials will “contemplate their expansion into the Port of Dubuque.”
“We will be evaluating whether this building becomes our corporate headquarters sometime in the future or potentially just a good long-term investment for us,” McCoy Group President and CEO Greg McCoy said in the release. “The facility gives us the opportunity to continue to add jobs and grow long term in Dubuque, which is our desire and goal.”
McCoy Group officials on Friday told the Telegraph Herald that the company currently is a tenant in the Bell Street building, having occupied space on the third floor since summer 2022. However, officials were not able to provide additional details about the purchase agreement on Friday.
The release states that McCoy Group and McGraw Hill officials will collaborate to “provide a seamless transition” for both parties and other businesses currently leasing space at the Bell Street building.
“McGraw Hill remains committed to maintaining a presence in Dubuque and supporting its business community,” McGraw Hill Senior Director of Communications Tyler Reed wrote in an email Friday to the Telegraph Herald. “We will maintain significant office space at 501 Bell Street, which will continue to serve as a hub for our Higher Ed team.”
The move comes after McCoy Group officials late last year announced plans to construct a new, 78,000-square-foot headquarters at the site of the company’s current headquarters at 2099 Southpark Court in Key West. Officials said at the time that the project was contingent upon the approval of state and local incentives.
Iowa Economic Development Authority board members subsequently voted to grant $1.86 million in investment tax credits and sales tax refunds to McCoy Group for the project.
Dubuque City Council members also approved a development agreement with McCoy Group that included 10 years of tax-increment-financing incentives expected to total nearly $3 million.
Friday’s press release states that McCoy Group officials will “continue to investigate opportunities” at the Southpark Court location. Officials on Friday were not able to share additional details on whether the purchase of the Bell Street building will impact the planned construction of the new headquarters.
“We are confident that we can work with both the city and the state to create a win-win for all parties in Dubuque,” McCoy said in the release.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. President and CEO Rick Dickinson said Friday that McCoy Group’s purchase of the 501 Bell St. building is a logical move for the company and a positive sign for Dubuque’s business community.
“It’s an acquisition of a beautiful office facility in the Port of Dubuque, and it shows (McCoy Group’s) commitment to expand in our market and maintain their corporate headquarters here,” he said. “... McCoy Group has some office space in the building presently, so they obviously know it’s a great space. It makes perfect sense.”
