One man was arrested and another was seriously injured after a fight Friday evening outside Gino's East in the Millwork District.
Noah J. Parlasca, 23, of 436 Bluff St. No. 4, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley before being flown to a hospital in Iowa City for further treatment, according to court records.
Roger J. Hoffert, 48, of 509 W. Locust Street No. 1/2, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Friday at the scene on charges of willfully causing serious injury and disorderly conduct-fighting.
Dubuque police said officers responded to Gino's East on 10th Street at about 10 p.m. Friday after a physical disturbance was reported.
Upon arrival, Parlasca was found on the ground with an eye swollen shut, a bloody nose, a broken tooth and heavy bleeding from several lacerations around his left eye and nose, documents state.
After treatment, he was found to have a fractured nasal bone, a broken orbital bone and fractures in his interior orbital rims, documents state.
Police said traffic camera footage showed Parlasca and Hoffert talking outside of the business before the two man began hitting each other. Parlasca kicked Hoffert and Hoffert struck Parlasca. While Parlasca was on the ground appearing unconscious, Hoffert punched him "seven or eight times," documents state.