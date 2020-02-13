DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Local officials will hold an information and planning session to discuss plans for the four-day celebration tied to the highly anticipated Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site.
The public information session will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Dyersville Social Center, 625 Third Ave. SE.
Karla Thompson, the executive director of the Dyersville Ara Chamber of Commerce, said the session will give people an idea of what has been put together so far in preparation for the “Beyond the Game” celebration, which will be held Aug. 12 to 15. The game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees is scheduled for Aug. 13.
Planned activities include a screening of “Field of Dreams,” the 1989 Kevin Costner movie filmed in Dyersville, and multiple exhibits, including from the Negro League Baseball Museum.
Thompson said the chamber also will host a second informational session about Airbnb, an online service through which people can rent their homes to overnight visitors. That event is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Comfort Inn in Dyersville.