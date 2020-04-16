The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Duane A. Roth, 43, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Eighth Street on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred and interference with official acts and warrants charging probation violation and voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Roth did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on March 20.
- Judy A. Switzer, 71, of 607 Fenelon Place, reported credit card fraud resulting in the theft of $506 between 7 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday.
- Donald D. Heim, 69, of 596 University Ave., reported the theft of items worth $900 between Feb. 29 and Monday from 2715 Windsor Ave.
- Mona L. Burbach, 55, of 2539 Jackson St., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to vehicles between 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday in the 11000 block of U.S. 52 North.