Since coming to Clarke University, Thom Chesney has been proud to be part of a community that came together to solve problems amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The momentum that we built somewhat during the pandemic can be a catalyst for what else we can do when we come together,” he said.
Chesney, Clarke’s 16th president, took on his role in July 2019. Prior to coming to Clarke, he headed a Texas community college.
But Chesney’s inauguration, which would have been held in March 2020, was postponed due to the pandemic.
The ceremony took place Thursday evening in front of about 100 people at the Robert and Ruth Kehl Center. The inauguration was part of a slate of events for One Clarke, One Community Week.
“On an occasion like today, I have to begin, as I do every day, with gratitude,” Chesney told the crowd. “... Creating community is good work, and it’s God’s work, so let us go forward and get to work.”
Chesney’s wife, Noelle, kicked off the ceremony, joking that it was “better late than never” that the inauguration was taking place.
“Since we moved here in 2019, it has been a joy to experience what makes Dubuque, this county and this region so special,” she said.
The ceremony also celebrated Clarke’s history in the Dubuque community. Clarke was founded in 1843 by the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Eden Wales Freedman, Clarke vice president for academic affairs, said Clarke’s mission and dedication to education has guided the institution through both the good and the bad.
“We are one Clarke, one community, then, now and always,” she said.
Speakers with current and former connections to Clarke also spoke, wishing Chesney well in his role at the helm.
Those speakers included Chesney’s daughter, Ellen, who got the attendees laughing with stories about her dad. She shared Chesney’s love of golfing even in strong winds, and how he finally relented to pleas for the family to get a cat.
“After seeing the wonderful things my dad has done (at Clarke) and how fulfilling it is for him, it makes me a little less resentful about how cold it is here,” she said. “I can’t wait to see how my dad will continue to make history in the future.”
Speaking to the Telegraph Herald ahead of his inauguration, Chesney said the delayed ceremony allows him to look back on Clarke’s work and achievements thus far in his tenure.
Those two years have been dominated by COVID-19-related challenges, but Chesney said Dubuque’s three colleges — Clarke, Loras College and University of Dubuque — came together with other city and Dubuque County entities to find solutions.
“We were all at the same planning table to preserve the health of the community,” he said. “We had different people working together, and it helped Dubuque a lot. We have our own missions, but we have a shared mission now.”
At the start of the pandemic, Chesney said he was concerned about sustaining Clarke’s mission to bring lifelong education to its students when no students were on campus, but students and staff alike were able to adapt to online learning and housing adjustments.
Looking ahead, Chesney said he will keep an eye on how the pandemic continues to affect learning and brain health, particularly for K-12 students who come to Clarke in the future.
“If they get burned out in high school, they may need to take a break,” Chesney said. “But then it may be harder to enter into college later on. So it’s going to be about how we find those students, and it’s bigger than Clarke.”
Reaching students will be important for Dubuque’s colleges going forward, especially in finding ways to keep students in Dubuque after graduation, Chesney said.
Area employers are in need of workers, he said, and the experiences Dubuque students have both in and out of the classroom can make them want to stay and find jobs in the area.
“If we solve that, Dubuque grows in every sense of the word, into a more vibrant, healthy place,” Chesney said.
He added that many Clarke graduates have already stayed in the Dubuque area following their graduation. Of the 10,000 living Clarke alumni, Chesney said nearly 3,000 reside in Dubuque County.
“That’s a huge contribution,” Chesney said. “If we don’t have that, it’s a different place. ... I don’t want to see that 30% drop.”