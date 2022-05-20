In a primary showdown between local Republican state lawmakers, one emphasizes his time in office and the leadership roles he has held as the differentiating factor, while the other says the depth of his anti-abortion views sets him apart.
Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, of Cascade, and Lee Hein, of Monticello, face each other in the June 7 Republican primary. They are vying to represent the new House of Representatives District 66, in which they both now live. The district will cover all of Jones County and nearly all of Jackson County, except Maquoketa and the rest of the southwest corner.
No other candidates have filed to run for the seat.
Currently, Hein’s district covers the western half of Jones County and all of Delaware County, while Bradley’s covers the eastern half of Jones County and all of Jackson County.
Hein is in his sixth term in the House since taking office in 2011. During his tenure, he chaired the House Environmental Protection and Agriculture committees before moving to the role of the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee — in charge of all things tax-related — in 2019.
“We’ve done a lot of great things with taxes and tax cuts, but the most memorable was this year, being a huge part of directing the bill that got signed and was the largest tax cut in Iowa history,” Hein said of the bill he led this session creating a flat income tax and eliminating income tax for retirees.
A farmer, Hein said he had not intended to delve so deeply into tax policy, but that his background has served him and rural Iowa well.
“I had somebody tell me as I work on this campaign that people in the ag community need to realize what a big deal it is to have a farmer actively involved as chairman of the Ways and Means,” he said. “When I do leave, I’m 99% sure it won’t be a farmer that replaces me as a chair.”
Hein, who also serves on the Agriculture Committee, said his more than a decade worth of experience in the statehouse was a valuable commodity.
“I think it’s crucial that we have some people who have been there a while and understand the system, so we can lead and guide some of the newer folks,” he said.
Bradley is in his first term in office, having been elected in 2020 over longtime Rep. Andy McKean after McKean switched parties. Bradley argued that he has worked with the Legislature longer than Hein, if one counts past roles.
“I’ve been in the Legislature for two years, but I’ve been involved with putting bills in for 20 years,” he said. “So, actually I have more experience.”
A dentist, Bradley was president of Iowa Dental Association and served on the Iowa Dental Board for nine years each — “writing bills and getting bills killed.” He is vice chair of the House Human Resources Committee and also serves on the Economic Growth, Natural Resources and Transportation committees.
Bradley said his anti-abortion views set him apart from Hein.
“(Hein) voted against the heartbeat bill. He voted against the Life Amendment,” Bradley said. “That’s the only thing we’ve really differed on.”
Hein acknowledged that his definition of pro-life and Bradley’s definition differ.
“I’ve supported the 20-week abortion ban. I’ve supported eliminating telemed (abortions). I’ve supported a 72-hour waiting period. I’ve supported a 24-hour waiting period,” Hein said. “There are a couple I couldn’t support due to experiences with my family. Once you’ve lived some of those experiences, you understand that families need those options.”
Hein has long been public about his daughter’s experience of being told that if her pregnancy came to term, the child would not survive. He has said while he believes that life begins at conception, the government should not dictate whether women bring a pregnancy to term.
He thinks there is nuance in many Republican voters’ views on abortion.
Bradley, though, said the Life Amendment needs to be passed, referencing the Republican push to amend the state constitution so that it states the constitution does not provide a right to abortion. Republican lawmakers passed the proposed constitutional amendment on the last day of the 2021 session, but they must pass it again in the next two-year session before it could go to voters.
“I need to be reelected so we can pass that Life Amendment,” he said. “We have to pass it next session, so it can come to voters.”
Both Republicans also took credit for helping an ethanol bill encouraging the sale of E-15 at gas stations become law this year.
Hein led work on the bill for the House for more than a year, along with Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan.
“I spent an awful lot of time on that getting it to where both the House and Senate were comfortable with it,” he said. “I think it’s a good bill that will move the needle on ethanol sales in the state of Iowa, which is important because if the ethanol industry goes away, so, too, does the Iowa economy.”
Bradley voted against the ethanol bill on its first pass through the House, in hopes of amending it.
“A lot of your small gas stations were going to go out of business if they had to put in E-15, so we need an amendment on that bill, so a lot of the small towns don’t have to put in E-15,” he said. “I spent two months in the Senate working (with senators) to get that right.”
According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, House District 66 has 22,760 registered voters: 7,586 Republicans, 6,150 Democrats, 8,921 not registered with a party and 103 registered with other parties.
