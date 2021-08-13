Today, Woodbine Bend Golf Course, 3500 E. Center Road, Stockton, Ill.
4 p.m. The public is invited to a concert featuring Joe Blanchard, Joie Wales and Laura McDonald. Concert will take place following Riverview’s annual Chip Away at Sexual & Domestic Violence golf outing. Food trucks, cash bar and family activities. Proceeds will benefit Riverview Center. Cost: Free. More information: www.riverviewcenter.org/events.
Wingfest XVI
Saturday, downtown East Dubuque, Ill.
Noon to 9 p.m. Food, wing tasting, inflatable rides, live music, dunk tank, corn boil and more. Wing tasting at 2 p.m. Corn boil at 5 p.m. Food available all day. Fireworks show at dusk.
Corkless in Galena
Saturday, Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
Noon to 6 p.m. Music, arts and crafts, food, wine and more. Bring your chairs and spend the day outside sampling wines produced by northern Illinois, family-owned wineries. Cost: $20 tasting package includes admission, festival wine glass and five tasting tickets; $5 for designated drivers and ages younger than 21. More information: www.corklessgalena.com.
India Independence Day Luncheon
Saturday, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.
12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Join the MFC and India Independence Day Committee for lunch featuring Indian cuisine and a Q&A session with community members originally from India in celebration of India Independence Day. Space is limited. Reservations required at www.mfcdbq.org. Cost: Free.