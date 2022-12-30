As his wife, Bertha, primps the Christmas tree, Gerald “Red” McAleece bones up on the latest sports news in the recreation room of their Dubuque home in 1972. The KDTH sportscaster earned the nod as the Telegraph Herald’s First Citizen for that year.
A longtime sportscaster who founded Dubuque public schools’ inaugural physical education program received an honor for his lifetime achievements 50 years ago.
Gerald “Red” McAleece was named the recipient of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen award in 1972.
McAleece served as sports director at radio station KDTH from 1942 to 1979 after coaching at Dubuque Senior High School. He served on Dubuque Recreation Commission from 1949 to 1972, and city officials named a sports complex on Chaplain Schmitt Island in his honor in 1985.
McAleece died in 1984 at the age of 79.
Here is how the TH reported on his First Citizen award in its Dec. 28, 1972, edition.
HE’S THE LOVABLE, AFFABLE GERALD ‘RED’ MCALEECE
When Nebraskans think Red, it’s football.
When Dubuquers think Red, it might be football, but it’s more likely the man who brings football into their homes via radio — veteran sportscaster Gerald “Red” McAleece.
Anyone who’s recently moved to Dubuque might wonder what a sportscaster has done to earn Chronology ’72’s nod as First Citizen of the Year. But longtime Dubuquers know that asking what Red McAleece had contributed to the city is like wondering how important the foundation of a building is.
Red’s 68 years have been intricately enmeshed with interest in youth, recreational facilities for the area and conservation: Three building blocks that might be considered fundamental for any community.
McAleece will downplay his leadership in Dubuque’s youth and recreation-building activities, saying that his efforts were possible only because of the valuable help of others, but those others will just as readily laud Red’s willingness to give his time to the other guy.
Red says he first became interested in youth activities when he was a student at Audubon School; he attributes that incentive to B.J. Horschem, school superintendent and Audubon principal.
“Horschem lived many, many years before his time,” Red said. “He was always coming up with things to keep kids busy before such youth activities were even popular.”
Red’s interest in kids carried into his adult years, when he became physical education and health teacher at Washington Junior High School in 1931 and then a teacher-coach at Senior four years later.
He wore several hats during his tenure at Senior, teaching business law, economics and government and serving as director of guidance, supervisor of athletics and physical education and head basketball coach.
Although he didn’t set out to be a father figure, Red became it through coaching and setting up baseball schools during the summer. Those early baseball programs, begun in 1943, set the model for many other present recreation efforts, including tennis, volleyball and softball.
Red resigned from Senior in January 1948 to begin working as a salesman and sportscaster at KDTH, a post he had held part time since 1945.
McAleece was appointed to Dubuque Recreation Commission during its reorganization in 1949 and served on that body until he retired earlier this year. He was commission chairman from 1960 to 1969.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.