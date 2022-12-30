Red McAleece
As his wife, Bertha, primps the Christmas tree, Gerald “Red” McAleece bones up on the latest sports news in the recreation room of their Dubuque home in 1972. The KDTH sportscaster earned the nod as the Telegraph Herald’s First Citizen for that year.

 Telegraph Herald file

A longtime sportscaster who founded Dubuque public schools’ inaugural physical education program received an honor for his lifetime achievements 50 years ago.

Gerald “Red” McAleece was named the recipient of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen award in 1972.

