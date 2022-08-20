Dubuque Community School Board members will review bids for two of the district’s properties during a special meeting next week.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road. School board members are scheduled to discuss bids submitted for the Dubuque Soccer Complex and the former Fulton Elementary School. Board members voted last month to open bids for both properties.
The agenda for the special meeting states that for each property, school-district attorney Ed Henry will provide a report on bids submitted, followed by board discussion and possible action for the sale of the property in question.
The Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which has leased the soccer complex since 1993, submitted a bid for the site, announcing plans to enhance the property and offer increased access and longer hours of operation. Arizona-based company Court One LLC also submitted a bid and proposes to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot indoor sports facility on the property.
Dubuque City Council members recently approved a letter supporting Dubuque Soccer Alliance’s attempt to purchase the property but did not take any action on the alliance’s request for a $300,000 contribution from the city.
However, council members in July approved allocating $300,000 to Dubuque Dream Center to support its bid to purchase the Fulton building. The Dream Center planned to use the funds as a 10% match in its application for a $3 million state grant to fund both the acquisition and renovation of the building.
The DRA also awarded the center a $200,000 mission grant to support its efforts to potentially purchase the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.