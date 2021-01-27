BELMONT, Wis. – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Lafayette County.
Anna M Conner, 46, of Belmont, complained of minor injuries and was transported to a hospital, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Connor was traveling on Lafayette County G at 4:35 p.m., when she stopped to check on a vehicle in the ditch.
Connor’s vehicle was stuck by a vehicle driven by Kyle R Rood, 25, of Rewey.
There were no other injuries reported. The release does not indicate that any citations were issued.