Flat track motorcycle and quad racers will stir things up in Dubuque’s Five Flags Center early next year.
An event from World Championship Flat Track Racing is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. The facility shared details of the event with the Telegraph Herald prior to officially announcing it today.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Five Flags box office or Ticketmaster.com.
An event announcement encourages people to “see the most fearless racers take over the arena, hitting off-the-chart speeds” and “battling it out for one thing: the checkered flag.”
Family-priced tickets will be on sale, and children’s tickets will be half price.