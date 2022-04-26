Question: Who takes care of the All Veterans Memorial near Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens? Is the memorial being maintained?
Answer: The All Veterans Memorial in Marshall Park, adjacent to the arboretum, is cared for by City of Dubuque staff with help from arboretum volunteers.
City Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal said his division is responsible for the memorial’s maintenance and upkeep, performing tasks such as mowing the grass around the memorial; taking care of flags; and filling, monitoring and winterizing the reflection pools.
“It is all city-owned property,” Fehsal wrote in an email. “The arboretum leases their portion of city property from us and does help us with some cleanup in the spring and lets us know if there are any issues with memorial once filled with water. It’s a great partnership.”
He noted that in recent years, the city has repainted the reflection pool walls. City staff also pressure wash signs and sidewalks as needed.
Barb Block, volunteer coordinator for the arboretum, said she also has volunteers who are veterans help rake leaves and power wash the memorial.
The All Veterans Memorial was dedicated in 1994 and pays tribute to those who have served and will serve in the U.S. armed forces. The memorial features four 24-foot steel pylons called “Battle Bows,” three of which hold ceramic tiles representing battle and campaign ribbons worn on military clothing, according to the arboretum.
Next to the All Veterans Memorial is the Operation Desert Storm Memorial, which honors those who died in the Persian Gulf War while serving during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. Fehsal said city staff take care of any maintenance needed on that memorial.