HANOVER, Ill. — A Jo Daviess County man has been sentenced to jail for being under the influence in a 2019 crash that left four people injured.
Thomas J. Trevarthen, 34, of Hanover, was sentenced recently in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a felony charge of aggravated driving under the influence. An additional count of the same charge was dismissed.
Court records state that Trevarthen must serve 20 days in jail, as well as two and a half years of probation. Trevarthen also must complete substance abuse treatment.
An additional 160 days in jail are stayed pending compliance with his sentence, and a review hearing has been set for June 13.
The crash occurred on Nov. 12, 2019, on Illinois 84 north of Hanover. The Illinois State Police previously reported that Trevarthen was southbound on Illinois 84 when his vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and hit head-on a vehicle driven by Maria L. Dreyer, of Hanover.
The state police reported at the time that Trevarthen suffered serious injuries.
Two of his passengers — a then-5-year-old twin boy and girl from Hanover, whose names were not released — suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did Dreyer. All three were still taken by ambulance to hospitals for treatment.
The court documents for the felony charges state that Trevarthen had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash, and the wreck caused “great bodily harm” to Dreyer and to a child. Those documents did not mention a second child.