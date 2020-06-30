A legendary rock band’s Dubuque concert has been postponed to 2021.
Styx now will play at Five Flags Center on March 14. The group previously was scheduled to take the stage on July 9.
A press release states that tickets bought for the July concert can be used in March.
Customers who need refunds must request them from the outlet from which the tickets were bought. If tickets were bought at Five Flags, a refund can be requested by emailing Box Office Manager Alyson Tasker at ATasker@FiveFlagsCenter.com.