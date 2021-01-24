The owner of a business consulting company said she seeks to provide residents with better representation by winning a seat on Dubuque City Council.
Nichole Weber, 41, faces Susan Farber and John Pregler in the Feb. 2 primary election for the council’s Ward 1 seat. The top two vote-getters advance to the March 2 special election.
The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque. Kevin Lynch was appointed in the summer to fill the seat after Brett Shaw resigned when he moved from Dubuque, but in August, a citizens’ petition calling for a special election was filed.
A native of Dubuque, Weber spent five years as a mental health therapist prior to her work as a business consultant.
In an interview, the Telegraph Herald asked Weber about four of the issues facing the city and council.
Five Flags Center
Weber said she opposes a proposal to borrow about $74 million to demolish the current Five Flags Center and construct a new one that stretches across West Fifth Street, increasing its capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400.
Instead, Weber said she would rather see the city focus on investing in other areas of the community that are more in need, including neighborhoods and businesses.
“I don’t think that it is warranted at all at this point,” Weber said of the Five Flags proposal. “You have to look at return on investment. I think that the money would be better allocated elsewhere.”
Weber said she sees the value in the Five Flags Center but, given the current state of the local economy, the emphasis should be on working to directly benefit the community.
Spending and debt
Weber said she believes the city’s spending is allocated incorrectly. While she approves of the city’s current investment in public safety, she added that an equal amount of investment should be given to health and social services. She also proposed reducing spending in certain areas, such as recreation projects, in order to better balance the city’s budget.
Weber said she would also seek to improve efficiencies in the city government to ensure that wasteful spending is not allowed.
“I think we need to slim down on a lot of things,” she said.
Weber said she would advocate for the creation of a needs assessment that would ask residents what things they believe the city should focus on.
“It’s different times right now,” she said. “We need to take a step back and look at our priorities.”
Taxes
Weber said she does not support raising taxes on residents with the current state of the economy. She instead proposed that actions should be taken to reduce city spending.
“Now is the time to slim down on projects, things that are not bringing us a return in investment,” she said.
Weber said the city government should do what it can to promote the growth of local businesses.
“I think that we need to be investing the way a business is investing,” she said. “We need to see that this is stimulating our local economy.”
City management
In the summer of 2019, four council members pushed to fire City Manager Mike Van Milligen for 16 alleged failings and concerns. All four, including Shaw, are no longer on the council.
Weber said she would push for more transparency in city government and advocate for stricter performance evaluations for city staff.
She added that Van Milligen’s position should be reviewed if it is determined that he is not performing adequately.
“If the city manager isn’t fitting the needs of the council, then that needs to be evaluated,” she said.