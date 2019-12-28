SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Imagination Center, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Explore and create at three creation stations at this monthly arts and crafts program. For those in kindergarten and older.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Hoffman, Troy, Marceau, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Mixed Emotions, 2 p.m., Burkey’s Bar & Grill, 10638 Key West Drive.
Adam Beck & Amber Dawn, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Melanie Devaney, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Roy Schroedl, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena., Ill.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., , Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Spirits Bar & Grill.
Allegro Audio: Sepia Winter 2019 USA Tour, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. The United Kingdom native is a cross-genre electronica and dubstep, featuring Midwest DJs Snake Blood, Medicine Place and Hoax. The cost is $15.
Josh and Rob Yeltman, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Tony Walker, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Sunday
Searchlight Soul, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, suite 100, Port of Dubuque.
Steve Grismore Jazz, 5 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa, Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ.
Garrett Hillary, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Festival of Trees, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Warren (Ill.) Community Building.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9:30 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
AA Women’s Group, 10 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Avenue, east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
pursuits & hobbies
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.