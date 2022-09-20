A man is now charged with kidnapping a woman in Dubuque.
Michael J. Uhlrich, 58, is now charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty.
Uhlrich was initially charged in the incident with third-degree sexual abuse, but that charge was not filed in his trial information.
Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III said in an email to the Telegraph Herald that third-degree sexual abuse is a lesser-included offense under first-degree kidnapping. Therefore, the sexual abuse charge does not need to be charged separately, and a jury would be instructed to consider it in a trial.
“The Uhlrich charge was enhanced to kidnapping in the first degree based upon a review of all the reports and evidence gathered,” May said.
Court documents state that a woman contacted police on Aug. 13 to report she had been sexually assaulted the night before. The woman said she had blacked out at some point in the night. She reported waking up “in what she thought was an abandoned house” and being sexually assaulted.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The woman later identified Uhlrich as the man involved in the incident. Traffic camera footage shows the woman on the ground and Uhlrich approaching her, picking her up and walking with her on the street.
Uhlrich’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 3 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.