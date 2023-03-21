Country music star with millions of records sold coming to Dubuque in May

A country music star with more than 25 million albums sold will perform later this spring in Dubuque.
Dwight Yoakam will perform May 27 at Five Flags Center, according to an announcement by the venue. Aaron Lewis will perform in support.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A country music star with more than 25 million albums sold will perform later this spring in Dubuque.
Dwight Yoakam will perform May 27 at Five Flags Center, according to an announcement by the venue. Aaron Lewis will perform in support.
Yoakam is a 21-time nominated, multiple Grammy Award winner who has topped Billboard’s Country Albums chart with five of his albums. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.
Yoakam burst on the music scene in the 1980s, and he reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with his first three releases, “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.,” “Hillbilly Deluxe,” and “Buenas Noches from a Lonely Room.”
He topped the Country charts with a pair of singles, “Streets of Bakersfield,” a collaboration with Buck Owens, and “I Sang Dixie.”
Yoakam released a bluegrass album, “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars…” on Sugar Hill Records in 2016. The album featured a collection of reinterpreted favorites from his catalogue, as well as a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain.”
Yoakam also is an actor, appearing in “Sling Blade,” “Wedding Crashers” and other films. In 2016, he starred in a recurring role in David E. Kelley’s Amazon series, “Goliath.”
Yoakam last played in Dubuque in January 2019.
Lewis is the former lead vocalist and founding member of the rock band Staind. He launched a solo country music career in 2010.
Lewis topped the U.S. Country charts with his 2021 single, “Am I the Only One.” His other charting singles include “Country Boy,” “Endless Summer” and “Forever.”
Lewis has released four solo albums, “The Road,” “Sinner,” “State I’m in” and “Frayed at Both Ends.”
Tickets for the show will be available starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, at the Five Flags Center box office, 405 Main St.; at fiveflagscenter.com and at Ticketmaster.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.