Country music star with millions of records sold coming to Dubuque in May

Grammy Award-winning country star Dwight Yoakam will perform May 27 at Five Flags Center.

A country music star with more than 25 million albums sold will perform later this spring in Dubuque.

Dwight Yoakam will perform May 27 at Five Flags Center, according to an announcement by the venue. Aaron Lewis will perform in support.

