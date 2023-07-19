PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As 10-year-old Zoey Digman readied herself for her turn at the 40-yard dash in Platteville’s Legion Park Tuesday evening, she was motivated by the desire to prove her skills — along with a little bit of sibling rivalry.
Her brother Logan, 7, participated in an earlier run and reached speeds of 10 mph, according to the “speeding ticket” he received from the Platteville Police officers timing the dash. Zoey, of Platteville, was looking to beat his record.
Finally given the all-clear from timing officer Kevin Murphy, she took off like a missile. Less than a minute later, she looped back to the starting line with a smile on her face, gleefully taking her ticket for 11 mph.
“It was fun, and I ran pretty fast,” Zoey reflected shortly after collecting her ticket.
The police department’s 40-yard dash was one of over a dozen stations set up in Legion Park on Tuesday as part of Southwest Health’s annual Berry Fest, a yearly event aimed at teaching kids about healthy living in a fun, engaging way.
Other activities at the free event included health-themed carnival games, arts and crafts and tours of various emergency vehicles. Food was also available for purchase, and a caricature artist was on standby for hand-drawn portraits.
“Southwest Health puts this on every year to bring the community together somewhere they can have fun as a family and get some education in regards to nutrition and other health needs,” said Southwest Health marketing director Kelly Jo Fassbinder. “We try to take a (broad) approach to well-being and talk about mental and physical health.”
Fassbinder said organizers expected anywhere from 350 to 400 kids at Tuesday’s event based on attendance in previous years. The event first started as a strawberry-themed baking event in 1950 and has since evolved into a health-based community celebration.
Upon arrival Tuesday, each child was given a map and received stamps for every booth they visited. Kids who attended eight or more booths were then eligible to enter a drawing for a free bike and helmet.
Attendee Angelica Champion, of Potosi, Wis., said her daughter Maya, now 9, won the bike prize several years ago and the family has been coming back ever since. This year, the mother-daughter duo was joined by Maya’s younger brother, 11-month-old Benjamin.
“I wanted (Benjamin) to start coming from the get-go,” Champion said. “It’s nice to see everyone getting along in town, … and it’s nice for the kids to come out to something like this and learn something (about their health).”
The Berry Fest celebration was held as part of the Platteville Regional Chamber’s annual Hometown Festival Week, which began Saturday, July 15, and will continue through Sunday, July 23.
Remaining festival events include a Christian music festival, an arts and crafts fair and the Platteville Regional Chamber’s Salute to Volunteers celebration, among other festivities. A complete schedule is available online at platteville.com/events/hometown-festival-week.