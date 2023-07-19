PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As 10-year-old Zoey Digman readied herself for her turn at the 40-yard dash in Platteville’s Legion Park Tuesday evening, she was motivated by the desire to prove her skills — along with a little bit of sibling rivalry.

Her brother Logan, 7, participated in an earlier run and reached speeds of 10 mph, according to the “speeding ticket” he received from the Platteville Police officers timing the dash. Zoey, of Platteville, was looking to beat his record.

