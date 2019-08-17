Law enforcement to man Grant County Fair dunk tank
LANCASTER, Wis. — Several Grant County law enforcement agencies will get dunked this weekend for a good cause.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department and the Lancaster police and fire departments will use proceeds from a dunk tank at the Grant County Fair in Lancaster to help students in need at area schools.
Lancaster Police Chief Deb Reukauf said a special fund was started several years ago and that every year money is donated anonymously.
"But we wanted to help increase the funds," she said. "Tom Hughey works as a guidance counselor at Lancaster High School, and he also helps with the fund.”
She said Hughey encountered a student last year with one pair of jeans and a few shirts. With proceeds from the dunk tank at last year's fair, Hughey bought more clothing for the student.
Another student needed a copy of her birth certificate, but she could not afford it. Money from the fund was used.
Grant County deputies and Lancaster firefighters will man the tank today, while Lancaster police officers will do so on Sunday, Aug. 18, which is the last day of this year's fair.