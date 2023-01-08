Local cave explorer discusses Dubuque-area mining at Mines of Spain

Local cave explorer Rudy Pruszko discusses the role of the Dubuque area's caves in the region's lead-mining history during a presentation today at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area.
Rudy Pruszko has spent much of his life underground, giving him a unique perspective on the Dubuque area’s mining history.
Pruszko, of Dubuque, is a speleologist – someone who studies caves. Today, he shared some of his experiences with more than 20 people who attended a presentation on caves and mining at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, Mines of Spain State Recreation Area.
“In this area, mines are almost synonymous with caves,” Pruszko said. “Almost 100% of the time, mines and caves are one and the same.”
Caves crisscross the underground areas of the Dubuque region. Pruszko said early lead miners would utilize those caves for their ore-extraction operations.
“Miners would look for lead ore on the surface, if they found some, they would search due south and due east to see if they could find any more,” he said.
Lead on the surface suggested the possibility of more extensive deposits underground.
“Miners would dig through the dirt and put up wood cribbing or stone (along the shaft) to keep dirt from falling in,” Pruszko said.
Once miners reached limestone and could access an underground cavity, they could begin removing ore.
Pruszko has spent more than 40 years exploring and documenting many of the estimated 100-200 miles of caves lying beneath Dubuque.
“Rudy has forgotten more about caving than most people would even know,” said Steve Knepper, of Cascade, Iowa. Knepper attended today’s presentation and has accompanied Pruszko on some trips underground. “When you think about what’s underground in Dubuque, it’s mind-blowing.”
Pruszko discussed his familiarity with the Mines of Spain area. He worked with archeologists to survey the site before it became a state recreation area in 1981.
“I performed the speleology and hydrology studies of the Mines of Spain,” he said. “I identified seven caves that were mined in this area.”
Pruszko also explored one of the largest mined caves in Dubuque, Level Crevice, an extensive underground cavity that stretches from the Kane Street area to the site of Asbury Square Shopping Center.
“You had to rappel down a shaft to get down into the mine,” Pruszko said.
Many local cave entrances have been covered for safety reasons. The only known entrance to Level Crevice was paved over.
Pruszko said would-be cave explorers should take safety precautions before embarking underground, including having the correct rappelling equipment to descend into caves and ascend out of them.
“I don’t want people running into caves and getting hurt,” he said.
Claustrophobia is also consideration before heading underground.
“If you can climb under a kitchen chair that has rungs on the bottom of it while in a closet in complete darkness – and you don’t freak out – you can be a caver,” Pruszko said.
