Local cave explorer discusses Dubuque-area mining at Mines of Spain
Local cave explorer Rudy Pruszko discusses the role of the Dubuque area's caves in the region's lead-mining history during a presentation today at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area.

 ERIK HOGSTROM

Rudy Pruszko has spent much of his life underground, giving him a unique perspective on the Dubuque area’s mining history.

Pruszko, of Dubuque, is a speleologist – someone who studies caves. Today, he shared some of his experiences with more than 20 people who attended a presentation on caves and mining at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, Mines of Spain State Recreation Area.

