CASSVILLE, Wis. -- An informational meeting next week will focus on a ballot measure asking that Cassville School District be allowed to collect additional revenue.
The question-and-answer session is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the Cassville High School gym.
The measure on the ballot during the April 7 election will ask voters for permission to exceed a state-imposed revenue limit to pay costs of maintaining educational programs, facilities and equipment.
Although district officials said they do not anticipate using the full amount of new revenue, they seek an additional $1 million annually from 2021 to 2023 and $1.2 million annually from 2024 to 2026.
For more information about the referendum, visit www.bit.ly/2LsWgFG.