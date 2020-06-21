Operation: New View Community Action Agency will provide free income tax preparation services in Dubuque.
Taxpayers will need an appointment to leave documents at New View’s office at 1473 Central Ave., according to a social media post.
The post states that returns will be prepared off-site by former AARP Tax-Aide volunteers and will be available for pick-up in 10 to 14 days. The extended filing deadline is July 15.
The service will prepare federal and state returns but will be limited to 2019 tax year returns. No amended returns will be prepared nor will returns with rental income, depreciation or some others types of income.
Contact Beverly Maas of New View at 563-556-5130, ext. 33 or bmaas@operationnewview.org for more information or schedule an appointment.