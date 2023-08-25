Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
One of the first women to undertake an arduous paddling journey will speak next month in Dubuque.
Natalie Warren will present “Hudson Bay Bound” at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the E.B Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road, according to a press release.
The release states that Warren is one of the first two women to have paddled 2,000 miles from Minneapolis to Hudson Bay in northern Canada.
Warren is the author of “Hudson Bay Bound: Two Women, One Dog, Two Thousand Miles to the Arctic,” a 2021 book detailing the 85-day journey she took with Ann Raiho.
Warren will discuss her trip, as well as water and land conservation issues.
