MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Jackson County Courthouse is reopening today on a limited basis.
The courthouse will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and access to the building will be limited due to social-distancing guidelines, according to a press release.
The release states that residents should call ahead before coming to a county office.
County staff will disinfect the building during the last half-hour of each day.
The Clerk of Court Office will remain closed.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors will continue to hold meetings by video conference.