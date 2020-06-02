MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Jackson County Courthouse is reopening today on a limited basis.

The courthouse will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and access to the building will be limited due to social-distancing guidelines, according to a press release.

The release states that residents should call ahead before coming to a county office.

County staff will disinfect the building during the last half-hour of each day.

The Clerk of Court Office will remain closed.

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors will continue to hold meetings by video conference.

