A Dubuque woman recently was arrested for allegedly driving her then-boyfriend to drug deals.
Tykia F. Marshall, 23, of 518 Rhomberg Ave., Apt. 3, was arrested on two counts of possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver.
According to information previously released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kelshawn M. Marshall, 31, admitted he sold crack on four different occasions — in May, June and September 2019 — all of which occurred within 1,000 feet of Loras College, and authorities found crack at the Rhomberg Avenue residence where he and Tykia Marshall, who at the time was Tykia Harker, lived.
Court documents state that Tykia Marshall drove Kelshawn Marshall to two of those drug deals.
A warrant for her arrest was issued July 16.
Kelshawn Marshall was sentenced in April to four years, eight months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location.
He must also serve a six-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.