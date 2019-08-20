Applications are being accepted now for positions on the Delaware County Fair Board.
The board will hold its annual meeting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the Delaware County Community Center, and elections for board positions will be held.
This year’s open positions are District 3, North Fork, South Fork, Delhi and Union Township; District 5, City of Manchester; and two at-large positions.
Any county residents who are at least 18 years old can file to become a candidate with the Delaware County Fair Office. Applications must be submitted prior to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
Voting will be held at the annual meeting.
Call 563-927-6449 or email delcofair@iowatelecom.net for more information.