The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Tyshawn J. Cossom, 28, of 1510 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Monday at 765 Alpine St., No. 1, on charges of domestic assault with injury, obstruction of emergency communications and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Cossom assaulted Jenna N. Bowman, 23, of the Alpine Street address.
- Jeremy C. Fisher, 34, of 825 W. Locust St., was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and second-degree harassment. Court documents state that Fisher assaulted Stephanie A. Marcov, 31, of the same address.
- Bailey M. Valentine, 21, of Epworth, Iowa, and Richard Grimstad, 33, of Bellevue, Iowa, were arrested at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday in Peosta, Iowa, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and child endangerment.
- Rosland S. Dunn, 29, of 518 Rhomberg Ave., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $1,000 at about 6:25 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Iowa Street.
- Madelyn A. Heiderscheit, 24, of 3960 Jackson St., reported a fraud case resulting in the loss of $1,000 at about 1:50 p.m. Friday.
- Sarah E. Driscoll, 42, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, reported a theft of a vehicle worth $40,000 and identity theft resulting in the theft of $35,210 between March 24 and 11:55 a.m. Friday in Dubuque.
- Mary K. Conner, 56, of 530 Spirit Mountain Drive, reported $800 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
- Ace Construction, 1212 Miller Road, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of tools and other items worth $4,605 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday from the 3000 block of Getty Terrace.
- Jasmine R. Mitchell, 28, of 3230 Getty Terrace, No. 203, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of clothing worth $500 between 7:55 p.m. Wednesday and 11:40 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
- Lorie J. Foley, 58, of 865 Stone Ridge Place, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $4,750 worth of items, including office equipment and jewelry, between 9:40 p.m. Wednesday and 6:40 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
- Linda M. Caldwell, 58, of 3990 Mount Vail Ridge, reported a fraud case resulting in the loss of $2,000 on April 6 at her residence.