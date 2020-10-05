The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Donna A. Harland, 47, of 442 W. Third St., No. 1,
- was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Sunday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Harland assaulted Sonny J. Boose, 53, of the same address.
- Benjamin T. Johnson, 36, of 345 W. Locust St., No. 1, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Central Avenue on warrants charging assault with injury and failure to appear. Court documents state that Johnson assaulted Joseph A. Ray, 40, of the same address, on March 4.
- Raji Pearson, 37, of 2050 White St., No. 2, was arrested at 6 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 26th and White streets on charges of first-degree harassment, second-offense operating while intoxicated and interference with official acts.
- Julie A. Lott, 54, of 448 Bluff St., No. 5, reported the theft of $1,250 between Sept. 23 and 5:10 p.m. Saturday from her residence.
- Mark A. Thompson Sr., 39, of 1876 Central Ave., No. 303, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $8,000 between 11:56 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday at his residence.