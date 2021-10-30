A Jo Daviess County organization has launched a decade-long process to plan the future of tourism in the area, and residents will be invited to take part.
The Board of Directors of Galena Country Tourism announced this week that the initial phase of a 10-year strategic plan to “revitalize” the county’s tourism industry is underway.
A steering committee of municipal and business leaders from across the county will develop the plan in collaboration with the board and consulting firm MMGY NextFactor. These entities will conduct focus groups, surveys and interviews about the current state of the area’s tourism industry and its potential growth.
“We’re working together, with some very big leaders around the county, to understand where tourism can go in the future,” said Colin Sanderson, director of sales and marketing at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa and chair of Galena Country Tourism’s Board of Directors.
To launch the plan, more than 500 Jo Daviess County businesses have received a survey to provide input on tourism-related issues, such as availability of transportation. The survey is open for four to six weeks.
Following the business stakeholder survey, residents of Jo Daviess County will have the chance to participate in a similar survey. Sanderson said Galena Country Tourism officials have not determined exactly how the survey will be distributed, but the goal will be to reach as many residents as possible.
He emphasized that the plan seeks to amplify voices from across the entire county.
“We can continue to grow our tourism not just in Galena, but in the entire Galena Country area,” he said. “There’s so much to do and so much to see, so this is about how to get more people out here to see the wonderful things we have.”
Members of the steering committee from the county’s smaller communities expressed excitement for the plan’s potential.
Steering Committee Member Terry McGovern is a trustee on the Stockton Village Board and owns three small businesses in the town. She said the strategic plan will help the county better market all of its offerings to tourists and encourage them to return.
“When you want to retain customers and have them keep coming back, you must give them different options,” she said. “... By including the outskirts of the Galena area, you’re offering additional resources, and economically, it’s a benefit to every one of these small communities.”
The steering committee hopes to complete stakeholder surveys by November and present the results to Galena Country Tourism’s Board of Directors in December.
Sanderson said the steering committee will develop a list of priorities and action items based on the survey responses it receives. The plan is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2022, with implementation beginning next summer.