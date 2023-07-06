The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved spending about $588,000 for its annual Purchase of Services grant program to a bevy of area nonprofits while also denying or adding caveats to other organizations’ applications.
The supervisors previously allocated $600,000 for the Purchase of Services program while developing the county’s current fiscal year budget, which was roughly the amount the county expects to receive from the DRA, the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s two casinos.
This year’s allocation was less than the program has provided in recent years but comes on the heels of major distributions from the county’s $19 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to area nonprofits and local governments. The allocation also was determined before the Iowa Legislature concluded its 2023 regular session, at a time lawmakers still were developing an eventual limit of local governments’ taxing and spending authorities.
On Wednesday, supervisors approved $122,600 for 14 organizations that applied for a competitive pool of funds, $340,678 for organizations of which the county is a member and $125,000 for the Tom Hancock Memorial Fire and EMS Grant Program for volunteer fire and EMS departments.
Most allocations for the competitive awards were $10,000 each, which the Board of Supervisors requested when opening the application window.
Supervisors unanimously allocated Dubuque County food banks $35,000 this year — $10,000 toward a backup generator for Dubuque Food Pantry, $10,000 for River Bend Food Bank to serve area food pantries, $10,000 for the Dyersville-based Rural Community Food Pantry’s Christmas Angel Program, and $5,000 for St. Patrick Catholic Church’s food distribution in Epworth.
“It is basically their winter, major food distribution,” Supervisor Ann McDonough said of the Rural Community Food Pantry project. “It’s putting fresh produce in the hands of people who might otherwise be invisible in the western side of our county.”
Historical societies also received allotments this year — $10,000 for Dubuque County Historical Society’s income-based, low- and no-cost admission program to National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, $5,500 for Dyersville Area Historical Society utilities and staff expenses, and $3,100 for Tri-County Historical Society’s technology upgrades and picture displays at its museum in Cascade.
Several organizations aimed at supporting low-income residents received funding. Crescent Community Health Center received $10,000 for health care access for vulnerable county residents, Fountain of Youth received $10,000 for its jail diversion and Real Talk programs, and Opening Doors received $10,000 for case manager payroll costs.
United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States received $9,000 for its 211 hotline and website for resources and referral services.
Operation Empower received $10,000 toward paying a part-time office assistant.
Riverview Center received $10,000 for confidential trauma-informed sexual assault and abuse therapy services.
The supervisors also approved $10,000 for Dubuque Community YMCA’s crisis services shelter but plan to require the organization to operate the shelter in the way described in its application before any money would be released. These caveats stemmed from claims by McDonough that the organization is not open 24 hours a day, seven days a week as was written in the application.
“They are not answering calls to the crisis center except during the business day, which does not match with their application,” she said. “Anecdotally, I know a woman who was victim to domestic violence and … homeless, who called over the weekend and could get no help. Right now, if you are in crisis over the weekend, you are in serious trouble in Dubuque County.”
Messages left for the YMCA on Wednesday afternoon were not returned.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff acknowledged McDonough’s concerns but said staff could address them via the contract for payment. Supervisor Wayne Kenniker agreed to move forward with that in mind.
“A lot of folks who ask for money have a plan moving forward, not necessarily one in place,” Kenniker said.
The Board of Supervisors also denied applications from the cities of Cascade and New Vienna due to the Purchase of Services program not being open to municipal governments. They denied an application from Affordable Housing Network due to its board members not residing in Dubuque County. The Board of Supervisors also denied a request from Storybook Hill Children’s Zoo for outdoor enclosure revitalization.
The supervisors also denied an application from Mental Health America of Dubuque County because mental health must be funded through the state’s mental health regions.